Oklahoma Is Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Quarterback

The Oklahoma Sooners are adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that OU is hiring former NFL quarterback J.P. Losman to work with the player personnel department.

Per Thamel, “Oklahoma is hiring former NFL QB J.P. Losman to work in player personnel and football administration.” Adding, “He’d been an offensive analyst at Clemson.”

Losman began his coaching career with the Tigers back in 2017 as a student coaching intern through 2019. He then was brought on as an offensive analyst in 2020. And promoted to senior offensive analyst last season.

Given the Clemson ties, it’s not surprising to see Brent Venables add another familiar face to Oklahoma’s coaching staff.

Losman retired from the NFL in 2011 after seven seasons. A first-round pick out of Tulane, he played for the Bills from 2004-2008 before a year each with the Raiders and Dolphins. In 2006, his lone season as an every game starter, Losman threw for 3,051 yards and 19 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.