Oklahoma Player Who Entered Transfer Portal Announces He’s Staying

After Lincoln Riley left Norman for Hollywood, several Oklahoma Sooners entered the transfer portal with eyes on a new home. However, it appears OU will retain at least one of its weapons.

On Friday, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. announced on Twitter that he’s “here to stay.”

Unfinished business. Here to stay. BOOMER pic.twitter.com/ofcz9f8P4H — Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 17, 2021

“Unfinished business,” Wease tweeted. “Here to stay. BOOMER.”

Wease missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a lower body injury. Per Eddie Radosevich of Rivals.com, the junior wideout withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Friday. He will return to Oklahoma.

Can confirm #Sooners WR Theo Wease has withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Good news for Jeff Lebby and Co. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 17, 2021

In two seasons with the Sooners, Wease has compiled 45 catches for 666 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2 receiver made a huge jump from his freshman to sophomore season. Going from just eight catches for 136 yards and a pair of scores. To grabbing 37 balls for 530 yards and 4 TD’s. He tied for the team lead in receptions in 2020.

Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables certainly has his work cut out for him recruiting in the wake of Riley’s departure. The former Clemson defensive coordinator will likely try to keep some more veterans in Crimson and Cream for the 2022 season.