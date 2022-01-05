Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Has Offiically Entered The Transfer Portal

Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Rivals.com’s Eddie Radosevich tweeted the news, marking the formal start of the star QB’s bidding war.

“And it’s official,” said Radosevich. “Caleb Williams makes his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Officially official.”

The Sooners’ breakout star announced his plans to enter the portal on Monday. Noting that he isn’t officially ruling out a return to Norman, Oklahoma.

Since taking over for Heisman-hopeful Spencer Rattler at halftime of the Red River Rivalry, Williams launched himself into college football stardom with a comeback victory and string of brilliant performances.

On the year, Caleb Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions. While also adding 442 yards on the ground, including six scores with his legs.

.@finebaum says Caleb Williams' decision is historic 👀 pic.twitter.com/KVZfVKDLS7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 5, 2022

The No. 2 QB recruit in the Class of 2021, Williams presumably chose OU to play for offensive mastermind and QB whisperer Lincoln Riley. However, Riley shocked the CFB world with his decision to jump to USC before the end of the season.

If Williams did indeed play his last game as a Sooner, he left with an outstanding three touchdown performance to lead Oklahoma over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

According to his father, Williams and his family intend to “take their time” coming to their decision.