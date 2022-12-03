Oklahoma Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 8: A general view before the Oklahoma Sooners game against the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 8, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 69-13. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The 2022 Oklahoma football season was their first 6-loss season in over 20 years. But one Sooners quarterback doesn't want to be a part of the turnaround next year.

On Saturday, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Speaking to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, Evers thanked his coaches for the opportunity and said that it was "a rare privilege" to represent the school.

"The ability to truly compete is all anyone can ask, so I take with me the spirit of humbleness and growth over the past year in hopes to both showcase my ability and make even greater impacts both on and off the field," Evers said.

Evers will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Nick Evers was a four-star prospect coming out of Texas' Flower Mound High School. 247Sports rated him as the No. 172 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He was the No. 9 QB in the country and the No. 27 prospect from the state of Texas.

But as a true freshman Evers was only put into the game for one pass - an incompletion - in garbage time of their 49-0 loss to arch-rival Texas.

With his talent, Evers will have no problem finding a new school to call his own. The question is whether he'll find one that will let him start for the next 2-4 years.