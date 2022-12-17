Oklahoma Quarterback Nick Evers Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers has announced his transfer portal decision.

The former four-star recruit will join the Wisconsin Badgers for the 2023 college football season.

“I’m ready to get to Wisconsin and help build something special!" Evers said, per recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett.

Evers was originally committed to Florida before flipping his commitment and joining the Sooners as a member of the 2022 class. He spent his freshman season as a backup behind Dillon Gabriel, who will return for another season in Norman next year.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal earlier this year, making Evers a big get for new head coach Luke Fickell.

Evers, a promising young player out of Flower Mound, Texas, was the No. 9 quarterback in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.