Oklahoma Senior LB Announces He’s Played His Last Game For Sooners

Unfortunately it’s the end of Caleb Kelly’s football career at Oklahoma.

After a tough 27-14 loss on Saturday to the Baylor Bears, the Sooners’ senior linebacker announced it was the last team he’ll be able to suit up in the Crimson & Cream.

Well looks like I’ve played my last game in the Crimson & Cream. I love you Sooner Nation! I gave everything I had and went out on the field. You all turned a California kid into an Oklahoma man. We’ve made a lot of memories that I’ll cherish forever! #BoomerSooner 🤍 CK out✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8pkOeZrkv — Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 13, 2021

Kelly suffered an injury on special teams late in the game.

While the severity of the injury isn’t known at this time, it appears that it’s serious enough for Kelly to miss what’s left of Oklahoma’s season.

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme of Kelly’s career. The Fresno-born linebacker missed time in 2018, all but four games in 2019, and the entirety of 2020.

Awful hearing this news, #Sooners LB Caleb Kelly is done. An incredible person who deserved a better end to his career. https://t.co/DQ0Z7cwwZg — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 13, 2021

Caleb Kelly appeared in seven games for the Sooners in 2021. In those games he recorded 16 total tackles and recovered a fumble.

Oklahoma will look to recover from a season-altering loss next Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones.