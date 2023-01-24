Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 23: A view of a Oklahoma Sooners helmet during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining.

Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas before initially committing to the Nittany Lions. Now the sophomore will once again look for a new team where he can contribute.

Fans wished Bowens well on Twitter.

"Good luck Micah!!" a user said.

"Good luck young man! Appreciate your time as a Sooner!" a fan replied.

"Good luck QB5."

"OU QB Micah Bowens spent two years with [the] Sooners," reported SoonerScoop.com's Bob Przybylo. "Hitting the portal."

Coming out of HS, Bowens ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Nevada. No word on where he could land just yet, but he did receive offers from schools like: Oregon, Ole Miss, UNC, Nebraska and BYU.