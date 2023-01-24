Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move.
Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining.
Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas before initially committing to the Nittany Lions. Now the sophomore will once again look for a new team where he can contribute.
Fans wished Bowens well on Twitter.
"Good luck Micah!!" a user said.
"Good luck young man! Appreciate your time as a Sooner!" a fan replied.
"Good luck QB5."
"OU QB Micah Bowens spent two years with [the] Sooners," reported SoonerScoop.com's Bob Przybylo. "Hitting the portal."
Coming out of HS, Bowens ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Nevada. No word on where he could land just yet, but he did receive offers from schools like: Oregon, Ole Miss, UNC, Nebraska and BYU.