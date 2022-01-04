Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

One of Caleb Williams‘ Oklahoma targets is also entering the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Sooners wideout Mario Williams announced his decision via Twitter.

“Sooner Nation,” Williams wrote in a statement. “I’d like to start by thanking all of you for the support this season. Having the opportunity to play in ‘The Palace of the Prairie’ has created some amazing memories for me that I will cherish forever.”

“I’d like to thank coach Riley and coach Simmons for giving me the chance to showcase my talents on one of the biggest stages in the nation,” Williams continued. “I’m grateful for my teammates and the relationships we’ve built, as well as the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field.”

Concluding, “At this time, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Williams posted 35 catches, 380 yards and four touchdowns in Norman, Oklahoma this season. A former four-star recruit out of Tampa, Florida, Williams was the fourth-leading receiver on the Sooners in 2021.

One of the craziest plays I've ever seen from Mario Williams (@MarioWill00). #Sooners pic.twitter.com/VHmvvE8TTu — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 30, 2021

The freshman receiver was all the rave among OU’s coaching staff heading into the season. With some drooling over his ability to be an explosive slot receiver in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Now Williams is on his way out, along with a number of other Sooners since Riley’s departure to USC. The biggest of which is star quarterback Caleb Williams, although the QB did leave the door open to returning to Oklahoma.