Oklahoma State Makes Decision On Brother Of Likely No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham

The Oklahoma State basketball program has quickly gone from two Cunninghams to none this offseason.

After serving two years as an assistant coach in Oklahoma City, Cannen Cunningham and the Cowboys have reportedly agree to part ways. Cannen, the older brother of Cade Cunningham, will now take over a managerial role for the projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick, per Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing.

Breaking: #OKState assistant basketball coach Cannen Cunningham and OSU have mutually parted ways. Cannen is off to help manage Cade Cunningham's NBA career.https://t.co/vwVc0IZ2nO — Marshall Scott (@Marshall_Once) April 9, 2021

Hired by OSU head coach Mike Boynton back in 2019, Cannen certainly played a significant role in landing his brother, the No. 1 class of 2020 recruit in the nation. Prior to this season, Cade explained how much having his brother guide him on his basketball journey meant to him.

“My brother has been one of my best friends in life,” Cade said, per Scott. “He’s been my biggest life coach besides my parents. Being around him for another year was super important to me. I feel like him being there was just the cherry on top, but I feel like the whole program as a whole was the foundation and everything else in between. That’s what won me over, and then having my brother being here, it made it almost a no-brainer for me.”

As a former standout forward for SMU back in 2011-15, the eldest Cunningham specialized in working with the talented Cowboys big men over the past two seasons. Despite his decision to manage his brother’s NBA career, Cannen clearly showed some promise as a coach.

Boynton praised the 27-year-old assistant with a statement posted on his coaching profile.

“I have watched Cannen’s development as a coach over the last few years, and there’s not doubt he’s one of the up-and-coming talents in the nation,” Boynton said. “He has a great knack for player development and has a relatability with players that will be a tremendous asset to the continual growth of our program. Cannen has strong knowledge of basketball as he has learned from a couple of our game’s best teachers. I have no doubt that his energy and relationships can elevate our program to the next level.”

That being said, taking over as Cade’s manager is a pretty solid career choice as well. Through his freshman season with the Cowboys, the Arlington, Texas native averaged 20.1 points per game and established himself as one of college basketball’s elite.

With a wealth of talent and unlimited potential, both Cunninghams should be in for a long career around the professional game.