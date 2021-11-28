The Spun

Oklahoma State Trolls Lincoln Riley Amid LSU Rumors During Bedlam

A closeup of Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley talking into his headset.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners during Big 12 Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State had some fun trolling Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley during Bedlam.

The Sooners called a timeout to talk things over and Boone Pickens Stadium started blasting “Callin Baton Rouge.”

Here’s the audio version where the stadium is blasting the song.

Rumors continue to swirl that Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley may be LSU bound as it looks for a replacement for Ed Orgeron.

A few weeks back, LSU and Orgeron agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season and a search for his replacement began immediately.

The school has been rumored to have a lot of big names involved, including Mel Tucker and James Franklin, but both of those coaches signed long-term extensions to say where they’re at (Michigan State, Penn State).

Riley hasn’t squashed those rumors as of yet but a move likely wouldn’t be officially announced until after the season.

The Sooners still have a shot at getting into the College Football Playoff if they beat the Cowboys. They would need some things to go their way, including a win, plus a few teams in front of them losing.

Bedlam is currently being televised on ABC.

