Oklahoma State had some fun trolling Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley during Bedlam.

The Sooners called a timeout to talk things over and Boone Pickens Stadium started blasting “Callin Baton Rouge.”

They just played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” here at Boone Pickens Stadium after OU called a timeout 😂😂 — Morgan Beard (@morganbeard) November 28, 2021

Here’s the audio version where the stadium is blasting the song.

If you listen closely in the background — Boone Pickens Stadium is blasting "Calling Baton Rouge". Incredible troll move to pull out this early. pic.twitter.com/Ykv3JxaCrX — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) November 28, 2021

Rumors continue to swirl that Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley may be LSU bound as it looks for a replacement for Ed Orgeron.

A few weeks back, LSU and Orgeron agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season and a search for his replacement began immediately.

The school has been rumored to have a lot of big names involved, including Mel Tucker and James Franklin, but both of those coaches signed long-term extensions to say where they’re at (Michigan State, Penn State).

Riley hasn’t squashed those rumors as of yet but a move likely wouldn’t be officially announced until after the season.

The Sooners still have a shot at getting into the College Football Playoff if they beat the Cowboys. They would need some things to go their way, including a win, plus a few teams in front of them losing.

Bedlam is currently being televised on ABC.