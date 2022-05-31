Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 1: General view of game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 1, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Wildcats 43-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference.

According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.

“They’re as important as any other member,” an SEC athletic director told Hayes.

The Sooners and Longhorns are also reportedly part of talks about breaking away from the NCAA for its own playoff when the College Football Playoff contract expires after the 2025 season.

Per Hayes, the SEC athletic directors were told to "think big" when considering future ideas. Hayes wrote that "no plan is too wild, or too out of the box — for all 16 future members."

While Oklahoma and Texas are engaged in these long-term conversations, neither school has representatives at the SEC spring meetings currently taking place in Destin, Florida.