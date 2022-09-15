Oklahoma To Dedicate New Statue To 3 Iconic Sooners Players

Three Oklahoma Sooner legends will receive a high honor later this month.

The storied football program will dedicate a statue to Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon — three brothers who will go down as some of the best players in Oklahoma history.

The statue, which will stand at the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street, will be unveiled before the Kansas State game on September 24.

The Selmons came to play for Chuck Fairbanks and Barry Switzer out of Eufaula High School. Lucious, the oldest brother of the three, arrived in Norman in 1970. Dewey and Lee Roy arrived in 1972.

By the end of their respective collegiate careers, all three brothers had earned All-American honors as star defensemen for the Sooners. They also helped the program to two straight National Championships in 1974 and 1975.

Lee Roy won both the Outland and Vince Lombardi trophies. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1976 draft before going on to notch three all-Pro selection and six Pro-Bowl appearances through nine professional seasons.

The Selmon statue will be the first Oklahoma football statue outside of the program's Heisman Park.