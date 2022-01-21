The Spun

Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

After he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams quickly became one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 pool.

According to Oklahoma insider Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV Sports, Williams has narrowed his options down to two schools: USC and LSU.

From the second Williams entered the portal, USC became one of the frontrunners to land him. Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who gave the freshman quarterback a starting job in Norman, is now the leader of the Trojans’ program in Southern California.

Newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are also reportedly involved in a “bidding war” for the future Heisman favorite.

Through his first season with the Sooners in 2021, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.