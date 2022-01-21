Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools

After he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams quickly became one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 pool.

According to Oklahoma insider Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV Sports, Williams has narrowed his options down to two schools: USC and LSU.

Just told “it’s down to USC-LSU for Caleb,” from source w direct knowledge. #LSU #Sooners @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 20, 2022

From the second Williams entered the portal, USC became one of the frontrunners to land him. Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who gave the freshman quarterback a starting job in Norman, is now the leader of the Trojans’ program in Southern California.

Newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are also reportedly involved in a “bidding war” for the future Heisman favorite.

Through his first season with the Sooners in 2021, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.