Oklahoma Transfer Sends Clear Message About Caleb Williams

Oklahoma has now lost another stellar offensive weapon to the transfer portal.

Receiver Mario Williams has entered the portal, just a day after starting quarterback Caleb Williams did.

Williams wants to go wherever his quarterback does per On3.com.

“I don’t know what he is going to do yet but I want him to be my QB,” Williams said.

Williams was part of the class of 2021 and was the No. 10 player in Florida, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the fourth-ranked receiver in the nation and the No. 43 overall recruit, regardless of position.

In his first collegiate season, he finished with 380 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Oklahoma will have a new staff in place next season after Lincoln Riley left for USC. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took over just a couple of weeks ago and will try to keep the Sooners near the top of the college football landscape.