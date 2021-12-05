The Spun

Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood Announces Transfer Destination

A close up of an Oklahoma Sooners football helmet.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 22: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field during warm ups before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks November 22, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 44-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

A former Oklahoma player has officially announced where he will play moving forward.

Per On3Sports, Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood has chosen Arkansas as his next destination after announcing his intent to transfer from Oklahoma.

Haselwood was one of the Sooners’ best players on offense this season after not playing much the previous two. He played in and registered a catch in every game and finished with 399 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Haselwood also averaged 10.2 yards per reception before announcing his intent to transfer.

Prior to playing with Oklahoma, Haselwood was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was considered the top receiver in the country and the top player in his home state, per 247Sports Composite.

He also was the fourth-best recruit overall, regardless of position.

This is a big get for the Hogs as they look to improve upon their 8-4 record from this season.

