Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood Announces Transfer Destination

A former Oklahoma player has officially announced where he will play moving forward.

Per On3Sports, Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood has chosen Arkansas as his next destination after announcing his intent to transfer from Oklahoma.

Haselwood was one of the Sooners’ best players on offense this season after not playing much the previous two. He played in and registered a catch in every game and finished with 399 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Haselwood also averaged 10.2 yards per reception before announcing his intent to transfer.

Prior to playing with Oklahoma, Haselwood was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was considered the top receiver in the country and the top player in his home state, per 247Sports Composite.

He also was the fourth-best recruit overall, regardless of position.

This is a big get for the Hogs as they look to improve upon their 8-4 record from this season.