Oklahoma WR Mario Williams Announces Transfer Destination

One of the Oklahoma Sooners’ top 2021 recruits is headed out west. On Saturday, former OU receiver Mario Williams announced that he’ll be joining Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans.

“Fight on,” Williams captioned his announcement video.

Williams entered the transfer portal earlier this month as part of the mass exodus from the Sooners program since Riley’s departure. Williams was the top-ranked wideout in his class, and 17th overall.

Even with a number of receivers stacked ahead of him on the depth chart, Williams finished fourth on Oklahoma in receiving yards. In his lone campaign with OU, he caught 35 balls for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He also added some value in the return game with 108 yards.

Worth mentioning this is what Mario Williams told On3 recently: “I don’t know what he’s (Caleb Williams) going to do, but I know I want him to be my QB." — Josh An (@itsjoshan) January 15, 2022

Now the Tampa native likely awaits the arrival of his quarterback at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams. The star QB announced his decision to enter the portal just days after Williams did. And with USC’s QB looking to transfer out, the writing is seemingly on the Memorial Coliseum walls that another Williams is on the way.

The Williams’ additions would certainly be great building blocks as Lincoln Riley attempts to bring the USC Trojans back to their former glory.

If USC can sure up its offensive line, there’s no reason to think Riley won’t be able to duplicate his Oklahoma success in sunny, southern Cal.