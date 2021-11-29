Oklahoma’s President Reveals When He Found Out About Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma President Joe Harroz found out about Lincoln Riley leaving the same time everyone else did.

Per Jason Kersey, he and athletic director Joe Castiglione were in talks “for weeks” about a contract extension for Riley before they both found out he was leaving for USC on Sunday.

OU President Joe Harroz: He and athletic director Joe Castiglione were in talks “for weeks” about a contract extension for Lincoln Riley, and that they found out he was leaving for USC around the same time we all did. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 29, 2021

It definitely seems like both Harroz and Castiglione had no idea Riley was in talks with USC. They also likely didn’t expect anything going on after Riley spoke to the media on Saturday night and denied his interest in the LSU gig.

Whatever the case, the search is now on for a full-time replacement for Riley. Former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops will serve as the interim coach for the team’s bowl game.

OU AD Joe Castiglione introduced interim head coach Bob Stoops; no new permanent hire for now. Let the wild speculation continue! 🥳🎉 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2021

Riley has spent the last five years with Oklahoma and will finish with a 55-10 record.

He never had more than two losses in a season and won at least nine games every year he was there. He also took the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in three of those five seasons.

There has been no timetable set for Oklahoma to make this hire.