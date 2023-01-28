Old Aaron Rodgers Comment Going Viral Amid Jets Rumors

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Over the past 48 hours, the Jets have been labeled a potential trade suitor for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The rumors have really ramped up because Nathaniel Hackett is now on New York's staff.

The Packers had Hackett as their offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021. During that span, he developed a strong relationship with Rodgers.

With that said, an old comment that Rodgers made about Hackett has resurfaced on Twitter this week.

"Hackett has been a very important part of our culture change and our success on offense," Rodgers told reporters. "I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do."

This comment from Rodgers was made in November of 2020. It wasn't until January of 2022 when the Broncos hired Hackett as their head coach.

Hackett's tenure as the head coach of the Broncos was a massive failure, especially when you consider the team's expectations heading into the season.

Fortunately for Hackett, he'll have a chance to rebuild his stock on the Jets next season.

We'd have to imagine Hackett would have an easier time in New York if Rodgers is his starting quarterback. And let's not forget the Jets want a veteran signal-caller under center this fall.

Maybe, just maybe, Rodgers will finish out his career on the Jets.