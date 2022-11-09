Old Aaron Rodgers Quote Is Going Viral Amid His Struggles

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

About a week ago, Aaron Rodgers had a pretty damning quote about some Packers players and the mistakes they've been making on the field.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing, you know. Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance," Rodgers said.

That quote has now come up again and some have turned it against Rodgers since he's been struggling for the last couple of weeks.

In Rodgers' last two games, he has 494 yards through the air, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. His most recent game was his worst of the season as he threw for 291 yards and three interceptions as the Packers fell to the Detroit Lions, 15-9.

That gave them their fifth straight loss as they continue to fall further and further from the playoff picture.

Rodgers will look to bounce back from that dreadful showing when the Packers return home on Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.