Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season.

They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.

After the loss, an old quote from Patriots owner Robert Kraft resurfaced as he wasn't happy with his team not winning playoff games back in March.

"It bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years," Kraft said.

Well, it's now going to be four years in a row without a playoff win for the Patriots as the pressure is on.

Bill Belichick has a lot of questions heading into this offseason, specifically when it comes to the offense. Who is going to call the plays? How does he feel about quarterback Mac Jones? Do they have enough playmakers?

This is going to be a fascinating next eight months for the Patriots organization.