Old Super Bowl Commercial Is Going Viral This Week

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Larry David attends the New York Jets versus Seattle Seahawks game at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

During the Super Bowl this past February, comedian Larry David was featured in an advertisement for cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

When presented with the opportunity to get into crypto, David says, "Eh, I don't think so. And I'm never wrong about this stuff - never!"

Then the advertisement ends with the caption: "Don't be like Larry. Don't miss out on the next big thing."

Well, it turns out Larry David was right.

It was announced this week that FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. As a result, David's recent Super Bowl commercial with FTX has resurfaced on Twitter.

Some sports fans are applauding David for being skeptical of FTX in this past year's Super Bowl ad. Others are pointing out that he technically promoted the cryptocurrency exchange company in the first place.

FTX reportedly went from a $32 billion valuation to bankruptcy. Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as the CEO of the company.