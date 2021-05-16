Old Video Of Tim Tebow Running A Route Goes Viral

An old clip of Tim Tebow running a route is going viral on YouTube in the wake of the news of his NFL comeback.

Tebow, who last played in the NFL in 2015 as a practice squad member in Philadelphia, is making a professional comeback – at tight end. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly on the verge of signing Tebow, though it’s not official yet.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida, explained the thought process to Cris Collinsworth.

“He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could workout with a couple of our coaches,” Meyer said. “I wasn’t even there. They came back to me and said, ‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape.’ Then, I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said go work on these things. He comes back later, they try him out again — I’m not there ― they come in and they said, ‘Wow, this guy’s ball skills, he’s a great athlete, he looks like he’s 18 years old, not … 33.’ I said, ‘Guys you don’t understand, now this guy is the most competitive maniac you’re ever gonna talk to and let’s give it a shot.’”

Tebow story direct from the boss @CoachUrbanMeyer pic.twitter.com/SavUmat5hw — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 11, 2021

Tebow, of course, has not played tight end at the college or professional level. However, he clearly impressed in his workouts with the Jaguars.

An old clip of Tebow running a route and catching a pass has gone viral on YouTube.

Tebow is clearly an athletic specimen, but it remains to be seen if he can have success at a new position. It will be fun to watch regardless of what happens.