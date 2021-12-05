Ole Miss Announces Big Lane Kiffin Contract News

Lane Kiffin is staying in Mississippi after all.

On Saturday, Ole Miss announced it agreed to a new contract with its head coach in a flashy seven-second video.

“The party continues,” the university said.

Kiffin was mentioned in several coaching carousel rumors this season, most notably being linked to the Miami Hurricanes. However, nothing materialized until Mississippi dropped the news of an extension on Saturday night.

No figures of the agreement have been revealed yet.

The 46-year-old HC led the Rebels to an outstanding 10-2 record in 2021. A huge improvement from the team’s 5-5 record in his COVID-ravaged debut season down south.

Ole Miss announces that it has agreed to a new contract with Lane Kiffin exactly as the clock strikes zero in the SEC Championship Game — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 5, 2021

Ole Miss is certainly hoping Kiffin can continue the kind of success he enjoyed this season for the duration of the contract. Since 1972, the Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed just three 10-win seasons.

Now the former Nick Saban assistant is ready to go head-to-head with the best of the SEC conference for the foreseeable future.

We’ll see what kind of program Lane Kiffin can continue to build down in Mississippi going forward.