Ole Miss Football Trolls Mississippi State After Egg Bowl Win

Ole Miss is going all out in trolling rival Mississippi State after it won the rivalry game, 31-21.

The Rebels finished the regular season 10-2 and will likely stay in the top 10 of the AP Poll next week.

After the win, the Ole Miss Twitter account tweeted out some “Black Friday deals” on Friday afternoon that involved where the missing eggs were.

In Starkville and looking for Black Friday deals? We've got you covered. https://t.co/Tlh8uPRyAc — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 26, 2021

This is taking trolling to another level, especially when an Amazon wish list is involved a month before Christmas.

Ole Miss got off to a bit of a slow start in the first half as it was only up 10-6 going into halftime. In the second half though, the Rebels offense exploded for 21 points, 14 of which came in the final frame.

Quarterback Matt Corral finished with 229 yards through the air, with one touchdown and one interception. His lone touchdown pass went to Jerrion Ealy, who finished with 43 yards on five receptions.

The game was won through the running game as the Rebels had three rushing touchdowns overall. Jarod Conner had two of them on 54 yards overall, and Corral also had one on 45 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss will now wait and see what bowl it gets to once those decisions are made.