Ole Miss Heartbroken Over Former Player's Sudden Death

Former Ole Miss football player Luke Knox passed away at 22.

The news was first confirmed by Florida International before Ole Miss put a tweet out confirming the tragic news.

Knox, who's the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, spent the previous four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU during the offseason.

His best season came in 2019 as a redshirt freshman when he racked up 10 tackles and two pass breakups

He died on Wednesday evening, though the cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," FIU athletics said via ESPN. "Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Knox's family and friends.