Oliver Luck's Lawsuit Reportedly Boils Down To 1 Issue

Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck previously filed a lawsuit against XFL founder Vince McMahon. That lawsuit will ultimately boil down to one question.

Luck had signed a multi-million-dollar contract to become the XFL's commissioner. However, the pandemic shut things down rather quickly.

McMahon tried to get out of his obligation to Luck. He fired him "for cause," citing several reasons why. Most of those reasons didn't have much substance, but one could.

Next month, a trial will commence. And according to a report, McMahon will be permitted to take one question to the jury.

That question stems from whether or not Luck was fired for cause because he signed former NFL wide receiver Antonio Callaway, which was in violation of McMahon's request to avoid signing players with off-field issues.

"As explained by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, McMahon will be permitted to take to a jury the question of whether Luck was fired for cause because he signed former NFL receiver Antonio Callaway, in direct violation of McMahon’s directive to avoid players with past off-field issues," said Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

It's a last-ditch effort by McMahon to get out of his financial obligations to Luck. The issue is the timeline doesn't support McMahon's so-called evidence.

Luck was fired nearly two months after he signed Callaway to the NFL. Had McMahon actually cared about the Callaway signing, he probably would have fired Luck much sooner.