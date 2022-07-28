Olivia Dunne Reaches Big Following: Sports World Reacts

Olivia Dunne continues to be one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports.

The LSU Tigers gymnast, who's landed some big-time NIL deals, recently hit two million followers on Instagram.

"thank you for 2 mil ♡," she wrote.

It's quite the number for the LSU Tigers gymnast.

"Here from the tiktok live where’s my cookie," one fan tweeted, noting Olivia's start on TikTok.

"All eyes on you," another fan added.

"Love you legend," one fan added.

Dunne has been one of the most-followed athletes on social media for more than a year now.

Congrats, Olivia.