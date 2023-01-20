Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers.

Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female athlete as well.

During a recent interview with the Today Show, Dunne was asked if she's ever received threatening comments from fans. She admitted to receiving "concerning" messages from some male followers.

"Yeah, there are some people that occasionally do reach out and it is a bit concerning," Dunne said before the segment spoke about an incident from last year that involved the police.

Some contend that the nature of her social media posts leads to such attention, but Dunne had a swift response.

"As a woman you're not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That's not a woman's responsibility," she said.

