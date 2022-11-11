Olivia Dunne Reacts To Message From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

On Friday morning, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac shared a message for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

"I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Dunne saw the message from Spiranac via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's social media platforms.

She responded with a heart emoji.

Olivia Dunne Instagram

The message from Spiranac came following a controversial article from the New York Times that questioned how Dunne created her brand. The piece by Kurt Streeter claimed empowerment for female athletes is taking a step back due to the "sex sells" endorsement model.

Dunne made it clear she doesn't feel bad for how she grew her brand.

“Seven figures,” she said, per NYT. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports... There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”