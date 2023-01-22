Olivia Dunne's Racy Locker Room Video Is Going Viral
Olivia Dunne might be unable to compete at the moment due to an injury, but she's still rolling along on social media.
This weekend, the LSU Tigers All-American gymnast went viral for her locker room TikTok.
Dunne used her injury to her benefit in this one.
"burnin rubber💨," she wrote.
The video has already gone viral, with more than 2 million views on Sunday morning.
Hopefully we'll see Dunne back on the floor at some point this season.
Until then, you can follow her on social media.