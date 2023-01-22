Olivia Dunne's Racy Locker Room Video Is Going Viral

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU takes a 'selfie' with fans after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne might be unable to compete at the moment due to an injury, but she's still rolling along on social media.

This weekend, the LSU Tigers All-American gymnast went viral for her locker room TikTok.

Dunne used her injury to her benefit in this one.

"burnin rubber💨," she wrote.

The video has already gone viral, with more than 2 million views on Sunday morning.

Hopefully we'll see Dunne back on the floor at some point this season.

Until then, you can follow her on social media.