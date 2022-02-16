Olivia Munn Is Trending Following Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

On Wednesday, reports revealed that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken off their engagement and separated.

This breakup marks the end to yet another relationship between Rodgers and a high-profile woman. Following today’s news, another one of the QB’s former girlfriends — Olivia Munn — is trending on Twitter.

Fans from around the football and pop culture worlds revisited Rodgers’ relationship with the actress.

“If Aaron Rodgers can’t make it work with Olivia Munn/Danica Patrick/Shailene Woodley, what hope do the rest of us have?” one fan wrote.

“I will be first in line for the Aaron Rodgers movie of how horrible it is to date him, starring Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley,” another said.

Shailene meeting Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick after getting free pic.twitter.com/Jj9RVB1FG7 — Surname (@LastTellurian) February 16, 2022

Olivia Munn ❌

Danica Patrick ❌

Shailene Woodley ❌ Aaron Rodgers = Football Guy https://t.co/XVD1ydNgvP — Kyle Tulley (@Kyle_Tulley) February 16, 2022

Rodgers and Munn started dating in 2014 and broke things off a couple years later. Munn just recently had a child with comedian John Mulaney.

Rodgers’ relationship with Woodley reportedly ended because he prioritized his hectic football schedule. InTouch was the first to report the news:

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy. “The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, is “an independent guy,” the sources adds, noting Aaron “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to the Big Little Lies actress, 30.”

The back-to-back league MVP has yet to announce a decision on his NFL future.