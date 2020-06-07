Olympic Champion American Heavyweight Boxer Has Died

The United States’ boxing community lost a valuable member earlier this week.

Pete Rademacher, an Olympic gold medalist and former American heavyweight boxer, died on Thursday. He was 91 years old.

The former United States boxer won a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. His first professional fight was a heavyweight title bout against Floyd Patterson.

RIP to former Olympic Heavyweight Champion Pete Rademacher who has passed away aged 91. 🥊 🥇 https://t.co/vGEr9QFz7c — London Boxing History (@LDNBOXHISTORY) June 6, 2020

Rademacher went 15-7-1 as a professional boxer. He had eight victories by knockout and seven by decision.

The Washington state native took up boxing during his time in the military. He reportedly took it up as a form of rehabilitation for rheumatic fever, which he contracted in military school.

ESPN.com had more on his passing:

A family member told the Media Gazette that Rademacher died Thursday at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He had dementia for years. His brain will be donated for medical research, the family said. He won the gold medal in Australia by knocking out Russian Lev Mukhim in the title match. A college lineman at Washington State, Rademacher then set out to win the heavyweight belt as a pro and persuaded Patterson to fight him.

Rademacher became the first fighter in history to challenge for the heavyweight title in his professional debut. He was counted out in the sixth round.

The Washington state native spent most of his time in Ohio. He died in Sandusky.

Rest in peace, Pete.