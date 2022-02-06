Olympic Figure Skater Under Attack For Tough Showing

At just 19-years-old, California-born figure skater Zhu Yi made her Olympic debut for Team China this weekend.

Unfortunately, Zhu didn’t perform to the level that she and others expected, falling flat on the ice and finishing last in the women’s short program team event.

Even worse, a hashtag regarding her performance has racked up over 200 million views on Chinese social media.

I really feel for Zhu Yi, this was not how she wanted this to go at all. But the routine itself also send all over the place, just but a good fit. #figureskating #Olympics pic.twitter.com/yxWRQj5jfH — Danielle ☃️ (@ellstar) February 6, 2022

One comment called Zhu Yi a “disgrace.” While others questioned why she was chosen over an athlete born in their own country.

Zhu was the first to compete in the second day of the team event, and initially received cheers at Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium. But after her performance that saw her crash into the wall, feelings changed.

Zhu was visibly crying after her showing, saying, “I’m upset and a little embarrassed… I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do but unfortunately I didn’t.”

Hopefully Zhu is able to bounce back in the face of the hate directed towards her.