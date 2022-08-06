Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program.

According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program.

Phelps and the Alabama football program have one major thing in common: both know what it feels like to be the most dominant presence in their respective fields.

Phelps is the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, earning 28 medals through four appearances at the Summer Games. The superstar swimmer knows what it takes to thrive as an individual and as part of a team, claiming 13 gold medals on his own and 10 with Team USA.

The Crimson Tide has been similarly dominant in recent years, earning a College Football Playoff berth on all but one occasion since 2014 and winning three National Championships in that timeframe.

Phelps will address this year's Alabama team after its third preseason camp practice later this evening.