Omaha Official Addresses Notable College World Series Concern

Omaha, Nebraska will be hosting the College World Series, as has been tradition. But there’s one notable concern that some fans have: Will there be enough beer?

The city of Omaha isn’t small, but for the massive influx of fans that go for the games, the tournament can make up upwards of half of a local business’s annual income. So the city of Omaha made sure to make it clear that the chaos of last year won’t leave fans thirsty.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, an Omaha city official made it clear that they are working hard to ensure that there are no supply issues. “We’re utilizing a lot of local breweries,” the official said, via Gene’s Page.

Beer and college baseball are as inextricably linked as bats and baseballs. It would be a shame if that great tradition were left out of the College World Series.

This was a real question on morning's CWS/NCAA/Omaha presser: is there a threat of a beer shortage at TDA during the Series? The organizing body chair says she's not concerned and local breweries are helping with expected demand. — David H Murray (@DawgsBiteMag) June 16, 2021

The 2020 College World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to the combined efforts of everyone, the 2021 edition will not suffer the same fate.

All games will be played with maximum capacity – a step up from what we had in college football and college basketball this past year.

The 2021 College World Series begins June 19 and runs through June 30. The eight participating teams include NC State, Stanford, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Virginia, Mississippi State and Texas.

Stanford vs NC State and Vanderbilt vs Arizona will be the first two games played.