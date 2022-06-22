One Half Of College World Series Championship Is Set

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Oklahoma is going to the College World Series Finals.

The Sooners punched a ticket to the best-of-three championship series with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday. They stormed through the bracket with three straight victories at Omaha, Nebraska.

In the first inning of Wednesday's win, Jimmy Crooks cracked a three-run homer. The catcher also went yard during Friday's 13-8 victory over the Aggies.

David Sandlin pitched a gem for the Sooners, tallying 12 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just one run. It marked a major bounce-back performance from the righty, who got chased out of Friday's relief outing after allowing four runs in just 13 pitches.

After Texas A&M eliminated Notre Dame on Tuesday, Oklahoma became the only team standing outside the SEC. The Sooners will now wait to see if they face Ole Miss or Arkansas on Saturday night.

Yet to lose in Omaha, the Rebels will advance to the finals by defeating the Razorbacks on Wednesday, starting 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, an Arkansas win would force a Thursday rematch to determine which school advances.

Oklahoma has raked its way into the final series. Starting with their Big 12 Championship run, the Sooners have won 12 of their last 14 games while scoring 7.4 runs per contest.

The Sooners are now two victories away from their third College World Series baseball title. While the men haven't taken home the hardware since 1994, the women's softball squad just became national champions.