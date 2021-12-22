There’s Only 1 CFB Bowl Game Today – Here’s The Schedule

College Football bowl season is delivering a rare Wednesday night contest this evening.

As the only bowl game of the day, the Missouri Tigers will face off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Finishing the year at 6-6, Missouri was one of the final bowl-eligible teams in this year’s slate of games. Army put together a solid season in 2021, notching an 8-4 regular-season record

Tonight’s bowl game contest should feature plenty of action on the offensive side of the ball. Both teams averaged more than 29 points per game this year and each notched multiple contests with more than 45 points.

Televised on ESPN, tonight’s game will kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last year’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl ended with a memorable brawl between Tulsa and Mississippi State.