Only 1 NBA Team Reportedly Interested In Trading For Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that teams aren't exactly pounding the Brooklyn Nets' door with offers for either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst explained that the market for Durant has not been particularly lucrative. As for Kyrie Irving, he said that only one team is showing any interest in him - the Los Angeles Lakers - and the offer isn't especially good either.

"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping," Windhorst said. "And the market for Kyrie has been very thin. It's essentially the Lakers and the trade offer isn't great."

The Lakers probably make the most sense out of any team for Kyrie Irving. LeBron and Kyrie were teammates for several years on the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016.

But with the way things are going, the Brooklyn Nets, KD and Kyrie Irving might all wind up being stuck with each other for one more year.

The Nets aren't about to let those two players go while getting nothing of value in return. Then again, they might not have much say in the matter.

If KD and Kyrie choose to simply not play, the Nets will be forced to let them walk in free agency at some point. Then they'll get absolutely nothing as opposed to players and assets of low value.

It's a tricky situation, but there's still plenty of time to see it resolved.