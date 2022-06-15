Only 1 Starting Quarterback Didn't Meet With Media During Workouts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the only starting quarterback who did not meet with the media during this year's OTAs and minicamp.

Every other QB1 in the league spoke to media at least once during offseason programs.

Murray is currently in the midst of contract negotiations with the Arizona front office.

"I'm praying before training camp," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Murray's extension after minicamp on Tuesday, per ESPN.

Earlier this offseason, a social media cleanse and a longterm extension demand raised questions about the former No. 1 overall pick's future with the organization. Both Murray and the Cardinals organization have since pledged their allegiance to each other.

Murray is currently slated to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million on his fifth-year option in 2023. Instead, he hopes to land a pay raise that's on par with some of the NFL's elite young quarterback options.

According to Kingsbury, the Cardinals are willing to oblige.

"We're about to make him, I'm sure, the highest-paid player in this franchise's history and so he understands what comes with that," Kingsbury added. "The guys know what he can be at his best, and anytime we can get the whole band out there, things pick up."

It's fair to assume the media won't hear from Murray until he pens his new contract deal.