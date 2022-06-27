Only 1 Team Is Rumored To Be Pursuing Kyrie Irving

There's at least one team that's rumored to be going after Kyrie Irving.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in a sign-and-trade for Irving, but the Nets aren't interested in what they have to offer.

No sign-and-trades can be discussed until Thursday.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that if Irving does decide to decline his $36.4 million player option, he can sign with the Lakers for a $6 million exception. The deadline for Irving to decide on his option will be Wednesday.

This is a pivotal decision for Irving that could impact both the Nets and Kevin Durant. If he decides to not go back to Brooklyn, there's a chance that Durant could ask for a trade.

If Durant then leaves, any chances of the Nets contending next season are gone.

Irving played in 29 games for the Nets during the regular season and averaged 27 points and nearly six assists per game.

We'll have to see what Irving decides to do later this week.