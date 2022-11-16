Only 2 Programs Have Made Every College Football Playoff Ranking

For all the shakeup there's been over the past several college football seasons, there have been two constants in every College Football Playoff ranking.

On Wednesday, Action Network's Brett McMurphy shared the 10 programs with the most appearances in the CFP rankings (of the 51 all-time).

And according to the college football insider, Alabama and Ohio State have placed all 51 times:

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise as Nick Saban and Urban Meyer/Ryan Day have largely dominated the sport for much of the past decade.

Right behind the two historical powers are Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers (48) and the Oklahoma Sooners (46). Followed by: Notre Dame (40), Georgia (39), Utah (38), Oklahoma State (37), LSU (36) and the Wisconsin Badgers (32).

The usual suspects are once again right in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt, outside of the Michigan Wolverines who struggled mightily before Jim Harbaugh, and a surprising TCU team.