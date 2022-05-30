Only 3 Schools Won Their Conference In Baseball, Football

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With Michigan's wins over Rutgers and Iowa Sunday, the Wolverines captured the Big Ten Conference championship, becoming the only Power-5 team to win its leagues in both football and baseball.

Two other programs also accomplished the feat. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the G5 and FCS Kennesaw State also took their conferences in both sports.

For the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan won 10+ games, beat Ohio State and won the B1G on its way to the College Football Playoff.

As for the Wolverines baseball program, they were able to ride a late-season hot streak to the College World Series.

Louisiana's football team posted a 13-1 record in 2021, only losing to the Texas Longhorns in Week 1. While the Cajuns finished 36-21.

And Kennesaw State's 11-2 and 35-26 respective Owls took home the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Plenty to be proud of at these universities.