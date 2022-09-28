Only 4 NFL Quarterbacks Haven't Scrambled This Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Believe it or not, there are still a few quarterbacks who have yet to scramble out of the pocket for positive yardage.

In today's NFL, it's extremely important to have a quarterback that's mobile since so many defensive players are quick.

According to Nate Tice, Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Davis Mills, and Tua Tagovailoa are the only starting quarterbacks who have yet to scramble.

Brady would be off this list had his 18-yard scamper stood during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but it was called back due to holding.

It's a bit surprising to see Tagovailoa on here since he's pretty quick. That just goes to show how much improved he is as a pocket passer.

Garoppolo has also never been known to be that much of a scrambler, but he's still mobile enough where he can pick up yards when needed. The same goes for Mills down in Houston.

It's highly likely that all four of these quarterbacks will be off this list once the season comes to a close.