Only 7 Teams Were Ranked In Every AP Poll This Season

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Georgia Mascot UGA X looks on before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The final AP poll of the 2022 college football season was released a few days ago and there weren't too many surprises at the top. But while TCU may have shocked the world by getting as far as they did, they weren't ranked in the poll all season.

Per FOX Sports, there were only seven teams that ended the year featured on each of the 16 polls from the preseason to the Tuesday after the season. Those teams were Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Utah and Clemson.

Georgia had the highest average ranking, being in the top three every single week and inside the top two for every week after Week 1. Alabama, the preseason No. 1 team, enjoyed three weeks at the top while Georgia had the other 13.

Ohio State was also consistently in the top three until they suffered their loss to Michigan. The other four teams had their ups and downs and were mostly considered College Football Playoff contenders at different points throughout the season.

The only outlier in the group was Utah, who never rose higher than seventh and fell as low as 20th after starting 4-2. But Kyle Whittingham's side got the last laugh with a Pac-12 title win over USC and a second straight trip to the Rose Bowl.

All seven teams seem like locks to be ranked to start the 2022 season and will probably be frontrunners for their respective conference title games until late in the season.

Which teams will be ranked in every AP poll next season?