Oregon Apologizes For Disgraceful Chant During Saturday's Game

There was a lot for the University of Oregon to feel proud about during Saturday's huge win over BYU. But there was one moment for the school that really put a damper on things.

During the game, there was a moment where fans in the Oregon students section began making a very derogatory chant against the BYU, specifically at their Mormon student body.

In a statement released this afternoon, the University of Oregon apologized to BYU for the behavior of their students. They pledged to do better as a campus community and address bigotry moving forward.

"The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University," the school said. "These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

The game itself was all about the Ducks though. Oregon took a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never gave up the lead ever again.

By the middle of the third quarter, they were up 38-7 against the now-formerly No. 12 team in the nation. The end result was a 41-20 win that was a lot more lopsided than the final score would indicate.

Even so, there are limits to how much the fans are allowed to celebrate during a big win.

Will Oregon face any punishment for how the student section reacted here?