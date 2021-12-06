Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens is far from pleased with Miami about the Mario Cristobal situation.

Mullens spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that Miami never reached out to him as a courtesy.

Mullens says Miami never reached out to him as courtesy. Not happy about that. Says he was told official contact w/Mario happened Saturday morning.https://t.co/BYYozwJo0X — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 6, 2021

Cristobal is officially heading to Miami after the school let go of Manny Diaz in the morning. The deal is rumored to be for 10 years with an average annual salary of $8M per year.

He was with the Ducks for four seasons and compiled a 35-13 overall record. Cristobal also won two PAC-12 titles over that span and won the Rose Bowl in 2019.

He’ll now go to a program in Miami that is desperate for a turnaround. The Hurricanes haven’t been a national contender in over a decade and are coming off another lackluster season where they finished 7-5.

As for Oregon, Mullens believes that Oregon football will be better than ever after this situation and that there’s no shortage of interest.

That opening looks to be the most high-profile one right now after LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, and Virginia Tech filled their vacancies.

There’s no set timetable for the search to get done.