Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power

Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon.

Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat.

Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best player in his home state (Texas) and the second-best safety recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He's also the No. 14 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.

Coming into today, Oregon had the ninth-best recruiting class in the country and there's an opportunity for that to improve before the day is over.

Before Bowen committed to Oregon, he had been committed to Notre Dame for over a year.

This a major win for Lanning as he continues to build his program.