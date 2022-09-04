Oregon Makes Official Decision On Quarterback Bo Nix: Fans React

The Bo Nix experiment was on full display in Atlanta this Saturday afternoon, and not in a good way.

Nix threw two interceptions and had just 173 yards passing 37 rushing in a 49-3 blowout loss to No. 3 Georgia today.

Despite the horrific loss and performance, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are sticking with the Auburn transfer for Week 2 vs. Eastern Washington.

"Bo is our quarterback," Lanning said after the game.

An interesting decision by Lanning, who opted not to see what he has in backups Ty Thompson or Jay Butterfield in the midst of Oregon's blowout loss.

Oregon is clearly committed to Bo Nix. That decision could come back to haunt them.

"As an Oregon State fan, I love this," one fan wrote.

"Is Ty in the portal by Monday?" asked Hayden Herrera.

"Famous last words," a fan said.

"If you're Thompson you gotta hit the portal right?" asked Andrew Haubner.

The transfer portal might soon add a few Oregon quarterbacks in the coming days. Sitting behind Bo Nix can't be fun.

Oregon gets back to work next week against Eastern Washington. The Ducks are seeking their first win of the season.