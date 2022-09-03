Oregon Makes Official Starting Quarterback Decision Following Blowout Loss To Georgia

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix struggled mightily in his first game with the Ducks on Saturday.

The former Auburn QB failed to throw a single touchdown and notched two interceptions in a brutal 49-3 blowout loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

First-year head coach Dan Lanning addressed Nix's struggles after the game, but shared his continued commitment to the starting signal caller.

"Bo is our quarterback," he said.

Nix collected 137 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions on 21/37 passing against an elite Georgia defensive unit. He also chipped in a team-high 37 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Auburn transfer was tossed into the fire with about as tough of an opening game as you can get. Next weekend, the 22-year-old QB will get a much more welcoming matchup with a home contest against Eastern Washington.

Can Lanning and Nix turn things around after this disastrous start?