Oregon Reportedly Making ‘Hard Push’ For Chip Kelly

The Oregon Ducks are reportedly gunning for a return to the glory days with head coach Chip Kelly.

According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 program is making a “hard push” to bring Kelly back as the Ducks’ head coach. If the UCLA head coach were to agree to a deal, the buyout for his current gig would be $9 million.

Oregon reportedly asked UCLA for permission to discuss its current head coaching vacancy with Kelly, per Ducks insider John Canzano.

Chip Kelly put together a stellar four-year stretch with the Ducks in the early 2010’s. After joining the program as a first-time head coach in 2009, he led his Oregon squad to four straight 10-win seasons — amassing an incredible 46-7 overall record during his time in Eugene. In his second season in 2010, he brought the program to a BCS National Championship appearance: one of the main reasons he has so much support within the organization.

Oregon has been on the search for its next head coach since Mario Cristobal left for Miami last week. While several big-name candidates have been mentioned for the job, few are more intriguing than a possible return for Kelly.

After his overwhelming success with Oregon, Kelly took a head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-16. He took his current job with UCLA in 2018, leading the Bruins to an 18-25 record over the past four seasons.